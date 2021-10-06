Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Availability of 2020 Sustainability Report

checkAd

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company’s ESG strategy and performance.

http://ir.capitalpplp.com/2020SustainabilityReport

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of the Company commented: “We are very pleased to publish our inaugural sustainability report which is an integral part of our business strategy. Notably, driven by our mission to accelerate progress across the maritime sector, we are committed to operating responsibly and adopting best practices that minimize our environmental footprint.”

The report is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), including a SASB index with relevant ESG metrics.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 18 vessels, including 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one Capesize bulk carrier and two LNG carriers and has agreed to acquire a third LNG carrier.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including among other things, the expected performance of CPLP following the acquisition and CPLP’s expectations or objectives regarding future distributions, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk factors” in CPLP’s annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F. Unless required by law, CPLP expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CPLP assumes no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos
CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: cplp@capitallink.com

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.





Disclaimer

