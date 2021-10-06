THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

(the “Company”)

6 October 2021

Total Voting Rights Correction

Following the recent discovery of an error to the Total Voting Rights announcement released to the market on 2 March 2020, the Company wishes to notify the market of the correct voting rights as outlined in the table below.

Due to this initial error, the Transaction in Own Shares announcements released to the market on 3 March 2020 and 11 March 2020, in addition to the Total Voting Rights announcement released to the market on 1 April 2020 all incorrectly detailed the Company’s Total Voting Rights.

The Company is currently working with investors to remedy any disclosure of holding(s) in the Company and replacement announcements will be made for investors where required. It should be noted that the correct statement of capital and voting rights have been accurately reflected in Interim and Annual Financial Statements and Reports during the period.

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:

Please note that the Total Voting Rights detailed in the below table are correct as at today’s date. There have been no changes to the Total Voting Rights of the Company since the announcement noting the incorrect Total Voting Rights published on 1 April 2020.

As at 31 March 2020 and the date of this announcement, the Company had the following shares in issue and where appropriate, admitted to trading on a regulated or prescribed market:



