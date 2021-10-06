checkAd

Allied Energy Acquires The Prometheus Lease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Carrollton, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), an oil and gas company focused on leasing and reworking oil and gas projects in Texas, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the acquisition of the 325 acre Prometheus Lease located in Garza County, Texas.

Our interest at the Prometheus Lease is the 28 Unit Well 1H, which was producing approximately 200 barrels of oil per day and 300,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day as recently as 2016.

CEO George Montieth commented on the acquisition: "There are multiple wells included in the Prometheus Lease, one of which is currently producing about 60 barrels per day. But of utmost initial importance for Allied is bringing the Prometheus 1H Well back online. When this well was originally tested and submitted to the Texas railroad commission by Apache Corporation in 2014 their report showed 335 barrels production per day along with 298,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day with 2557 barrels of flow back and formation water. Allied will utilize 2021 technology and the experienced skill of our crew to try and match and perhaps even surpass these numbers of record."

A brief history of the Prometheus 1H Well: The well was spudded to begin drilling in November, 2013, and was completed in April of 2014. The well was drilled horizontally to a total measured depth of 11,370’ with a vertical depth of 7,792’. The well was drilled to test the Mississippian formation that has been a very prolific formation in nearby vertical wells. The well was drilled with great observation and completed and treated with the best industry practices in all phases of drilling and completion. The well completion phase consisted of an amazing 24 stage fracturing program to fully expose the Mississippian formation for potential production. An assortment of logs were run to determine areas to determine the best locations along the lateral for potential oil and gas production. It should be noted that several other oil and production zones encountered in the vertical section of the well indicated commercial oil and gas potentials according to well logs and analysis, providing even more behind pipe reserves.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Energy Acquires The Prometheus Lease Carrollton, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), an oil and gas company focused on leasing and reworking oil and gas projects in Texas, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...