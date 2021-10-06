Nabati Foods Attracts Leading Food Industry Expert, Martin Parent

Mr. Parent will work closely with Mr. Yehya to support Nabati Foods’ global expansion efforts, particularly efforts related to Nabati Plant Eggz, the Company's plant-based liquid egg alternative that launched in August of 2021. All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL) (“ Nabati Foods ” or the “ Company ”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that it has attracted senior food industry leader, Martin Parent, to act as an advisor to Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya.

“We are pleased to welcome an experienced business executive like Martin Parent to our growing Nabati Foods family,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “His broad and significant international experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our distribution globally through multiple channels including grocery, foodservice, industrial, and eCommerce.”

Mr. Parent has more than 25 years of experience in the food industry and is currently the President of Mondelez Canada, a Toronto-based snack manufacturer boasting well-established brands including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Trident gum, and others. Mr. Parent also previously worked with ULTIMA Foods, Frito Lay, and the Campbell Soup Company, and has worked in a range of global markets including North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and more.

“Nabati Foods stood out to me as a company that I wanted to be a part of. It is truly innovative, and has created a growing range of products that have great potential for success in diverse consumer markets globally,” Mr. Parent said. “I look forward to working closely with Mr. Yehya to help the brand expand its reach and get into the hands of the growing number of people who are seeking mouth-watering, plant-based foods to benefit their own health and the health of the planet.”

Mr. Parent holds a bachelor of commerce in marketing from the Université du Québec à Montréal and an MBA from the University of British Columbia. He also has an Executive Certification in Corporate Directorship from the Singapore Management University.

Subscribe to updates about Nabati Foods here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati Foods products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator