Taboola Selected as Exclusive Content Recommendations Provider by LINE

LINE messaging app reaches more than 188 million global monthly active users and provides a wide range of varieties of services to its users. LINE Today serves as a news and content hub within the LINE app, which connects users with leading destinations for mobile news and content consumption in several countries and Taboola’s recommendation will live on LINE Today Hong Kong.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced LINE Today Hong Kong has selected Taboola to power recommendations across LINE, the global mobile platform.

LINE will power recommendations by leveraging several Taboola innovations, including Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalised content for a more engaging experience, across the LINE Today Hong Kong home page and all of its articles.

“LINE has built an incredible mobile-first brand that places communication, content, and entertainment at the forefront,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “Their massive reach particularly in the APAC region, coupled with our ability to recommend content ensures that people will receive quality news on their devices. We’re excited to bring discovery and recommendations to one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, and unlock new ways for LINE to monetize.”

“Our goal has always been to bring people around the world closer to each other, to information, and to services,” said Hyunbin Kang, SVP, LINE Plus Corporation. “News readership plays an important part towards that goal, as it encourages people to read more about issues that surround them. Taboola’s team, technology and its expertise in recommendations made it the best choice for powering recommendations for our users.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

