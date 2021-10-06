checkAd

PharmaTher Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Ketamine for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 15:03  |  34   |   |   

“KET-LID” trial to evaluate ketamine’s safety and efficacy in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, announced today that it has initiated its Phase 2 KET-LID clinical trial of Ketamine for the treatment of Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia in Subjects with Parkinson’s Disease. Patient screening and enrollment is expected to begin in October 2021 with data anticipated in late-Q4 2021.

The Phase 2 KET-LID clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, active placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.  The primary and secondary endpoints are the changes in the following: i) total score of the Unified Dyskinesia Rating Scale (UDysRS), ii) total objective score (III, IV) of the UDysRS, iii) total daily OFF times as assessed by subject- completed 24-hour diaries, and iv) Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) total score of part III (motor) and sum score of Questions 4.1 and 4.2 (dyskinesia) in part IV.

As previously announced on May 17, 2021, an IND for the trial has been approved by the FDA.  The Company has completed its clinical trial start-up activities and selection of essential vendors including  project management, central laboratory, clinical supply kits and logistics, data management and biostatistics, and clinical site management and monitoring.  Clinical trial drug product (ketamine) and active placebo (midazolam) have also been obtained.  
 
For further detail about the KET-LID trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04912115), titled “A Multi-Center, Phase II, Randomized, Double-Blind, Prospective, Active Placebo-Controlled Trial of Sub-Anesthetic Intravenous Infusion of Ketamine to Treat Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia in Subjects with Parkinson's Disease,” please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04912115?term=PharmaTher&dr ....
 
If the Phase 2 clinical study is positive, the Company will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss its plan and obtain an agreement to move to a Phase 3 clinical study under the 505(b)2 regulatory pathway in the first half of 2022.  

“Initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial of ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease, or the KET-LID trial, is a significant milestone for PharmaTher and we are excited about the opportunity to advance a potential new therapeutic solution for Parkinson’s disease patients,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher.          

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaTher Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Ketamine for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease “KET-LID” trial to evaluate ketamine’s safety and efficacy in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s diseaseTORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...