Visionstate Portfolio Company Launches High-tech Solar Greenhouse at U of A

The 240-square-foot greenhouse, located adjacent to the community garden in East Campus Village, was designed by Exceed Solar through its Sol Spaces brand. The company is dedicated to building sustainable greenhouses and affordable living spaces by leveraging new construction technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce that Exceed Solar, a portfolio company of Visionstate Corp., has set October 7, 2021 as the official launch date of its high-tech solar-powered greenhouse at the University of Alberta (“U of A”).

The project was funded through the University of Alberta’s Energy Management and Sustainable Operations Department, which provided financial assistance to install the solar-powered greenhouse on the university campus for the purposes of advanced research.

The objective of the project is to leverage technology to further enhance the capabilities of backyard greenhouses in order to address growing concerns about food security. In addition, research projects with the University of Alberta’s Engineering Department, Renewable Energy Design team, and Permaculture student groups will be involved with the research.

“The U of A project brought together a broad spectrum of expertise in many different disciplines,” explained Kim Muir, Stakeholder Relations Manger for Exceed Solar. “The result is a project that can not only help address food shortages but test new technologies in sustainable development that will benefit all of our communities.”

Backyard greenhouses continue to grow in popularity as food prices continue to rise and as more people stay home as a result of the COVID pandemic.

“Investing in a sustainable greenhouse is empowering to people,” Muir explained. “Generating green energy from sustainable sources is liberating in and of itself but growing your own source of food is equally inspiring for people, providing them an opportunity to be an active participant in our transition toward a more sustainable existence.”

Visionstate, which invested in Exceed Solar, is working with the team to investigate IoT or Internet of Things applications that can be applied to smart building structures.

For more on the University of Alberta Solar Greenhouse project please visit: www.exceedsolar.com

Interesting facts about the solar greenhouse: