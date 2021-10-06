checkAd

Visionstate Portfolio Company Launches High-tech Solar Greenhouse at U of A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Exceed Solar is addressing the growing threat to food security

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce that Exceed Solar, a portfolio company of Visionstate Corp., has set October 7, 2021 as the official launch date of its high-tech solar-powered greenhouse at the University of Alberta (“U of A”).

The 240-square-foot greenhouse, located adjacent to the community garden in East Campus Village, was designed by Exceed Solar through its Sol Spaces brand. The company is dedicated to building sustainable greenhouses and affordable living spaces by leveraging new construction technologies and sustainable energy solutions.    

The project was funded through the University of Alberta’s Energy Management and Sustainable Operations Department, which provided financial assistance to install the solar-powered greenhouse on the university campus for the purposes of advanced research.

The objective of the project is to leverage technology to further enhance the capabilities of backyard greenhouses in order to address growing concerns about food security. In addition, research projects with the University of Alberta’s Engineering Department, Renewable Energy Design team, and Permaculture student groups will be involved with the research.

“The U of A project brought together a broad spectrum of expertise in many different disciplines,” explained Kim Muir, Stakeholder Relations Manger for Exceed Solar. “The result is a project that can not only help address food shortages but test new technologies in sustainable development that will benefit all of our communities.”

Backyard greenhouses continue to grow in popularity as food prices continue to rise and as more people stay home as a result of the COVID pandemic.

“Investing in a sustainable greenhouse is empowering to people,” Muir explained. “Generating green energy from sustainable sources is liberating in and of itself but growing your own source of food is equally inspiring for people, providing them an opportunity to be an active participant in our transition toward a more sustainable existence.”

Visionstate, which invested in Exceed Solar, is working with the team to investigate IoT or Internet of Things applications that can be applied to smart building structures.

For more on the University of Alberta Solar Greenhouse project please visit: www.exceedsolar.com

Interesting facts about the solar greenhouse:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visionstate Portfolio Company Launches High-tech Solar Greenhouse at U of A Exceed Solar is addressing the growing threat to food securityEDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce that Exceed Solar, a portfolio company of Visionstate Corp., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...