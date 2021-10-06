Stemtech Corporation Announces Appointment of Two Additional Board Members

checkAd

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTC: GNTW), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has appointed two new Board members, Darryl Green and Benjamin Kaplan, bringing the total number of Stemtech Directors to five.

Mr. Green is a 30-year veteran of the health, wellness and supplements industry with deep domain expertise, and served as President of Domestic and International Franchising for GNC Holdings, Inc. He spent more than 30 years with GNC, which included 20 years of corporate and franchise executive positions, and over 10 years of various field positions, encompassing all facets of retail operations across the United States. In 2011, he was part of the team that led the number one IPO of the year, helping the company to raise $360 Million. Mr. Green Played an instrumental role in driving GNC Holdings Inc. from a market cap of $1 Billion to over $3.7 Billion. He helped grow the global franchise business to over 3000 locations in 53 countries, which led GNC Franchising to be the 7th most desirable franchise in the world.

Mr. Kaplan has been a successful entrepreneur and investor for over 20 years, with a particular focus on health, wellness and pharmaceutical companies. He currently serves as the CEO of Ehave, Inc., a leader in digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients.

“We are proud to welcome Darryl Green and Benjamin Kaplan to the Board,” said Charles Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. “Both Darryl and Ben were early investors in Stemtech, and add tremendous value to the team. Darryl Green’s extensive, in-depth background in senior executive roles in the health, wellness and supplements industry is a strategic asset to the Company that we believe will assist us in successfully scaling our operations.”

The Stemtech board now consists of Charles Arnold, Chairman and CEO, John W. Meyer COO, John “JT” Thatch, Darryl Green and Benjamin Kaplan.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3, Stemflo MigraStem, DermaStem, DermaStem Lift, OraStem (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze. Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

