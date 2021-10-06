AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 ("FY 2021"), closing the books on a year that featured strong execution in the face of significant challenges, the successful establishment of new scalable strategies and gains in topline results, EBITDA and net cash, which have helped to drive current shareholder value.
AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications, including cutting-edge digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research. As the world charges forward towards the realization of ‘the Metaverse' and other spatial computing initiatives, AMPD is representative of a next generation of independent, sector-focused service providers offering underlying infrastructure solutions to cope with the low latency, high-performance demands of these applications, while offering the convenience of cloud computing business models.
"Recent increased investment in productizing our software stack and the acquisition of Cloud-A Computing Inc. have significantly increased our go-to-market velocity and accelerated the development of our AMPD Virtual Studio offering," said Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD. "Interest in our high-performance private cloud solutions has never been more active, not only in North America, but wherever there are clusters of digital content creators. I am very pleased with our performance during FY 2021 and look forward to exceeding that performance in FY 2022. We believe the future of computing relies on a fundamental shift from distributed cloud computing to high-performance computing at the edge. As more and more applications require the type of computing that AMPD provides, we continue to see growth in our infrastructure, customer base, and demand for our services," added Mr. Brown.
All amounts stated herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
FY 2021 Financial Highlights
- Consolidated revenues for the year ended May 31, 2021, increased by $0.4 million to $1.54 million, compared to the year ended May 31, 2020 ("FY 2020").
- The Company almost doubled its monthly-recurring revenue (MRR) to $1.1 million in FY 2021, as compared with $0.6 million in FY 2020. Although the rate of increase was somewhat below expectations, due to a general economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19, combined with a global shortage of computing components and long cycles for MRR platform sales, market sentiment based on customer feedback suggests a return to greater economic activity in the sector in the coming period.
- Gross profit doubled to $1.0M in FY 2021, from $0.5 million in FY 2020. This change continues to validate the Company's strategy to focus on higher margin MRR rather than one-time hardware sales.
- The Company began the fiscal year with $0.9 million of cash, raised $2.6 million, spent $1.6 million on operations and $0.1 million on assets, closing the fiscal year with $1.6 million of cash.
- The Company expects a sales increase in FY 2022, which would make the Company EBITDA positive.
FY 2021 Operating Highlights
