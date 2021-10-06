checkAd

Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Launch ‘20 Minute Pickup Promise’ in Time for the Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021   

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced the launch of its “20 Minute Pickup Promise,” an industry leading in-store and curbside pickup service and guarantee available now at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

Just in time for the holiday season, customers can now take advantage of this free and convenient service by simply placing a qualifying order online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app and selecting “In-Store or Curbside Pickup” at checkout at least one hour before the store’s closing time. For in-store and curbside pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing their order, with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase1. Visit officedepot.com/pickup for complete details.

“We know our customers value convenience and friendly, helpful service, especially during the holiday season, which is a stressful time of the year for many,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president and chief retail officer for Office Depot. “Whether purchasing items to prepare your small business for the holiday rush, upgrading a home office, or thanking a favorite teacher with a holiday gift, our store pickup program is an industry-leading promise to customers to get them what they need in 20 minutes or less.”

Office Depot offers small business owners, home office professionals, and teachers and students a one-stop solution for all of their business and learning needs. From office supplies, technology, cleaning and breakroom products to furniture, printing solutions and more, Office Depot is committed to help keep business and school going. In addition to the in-store and curbside pickup, Office Depot offers a variety of additional fast and convenient shopping and fulfillment services, including:

  • Same-Day Delivery: Qualifying orders are available for same-day delivery! Simply place an order, choose a delivery window that’s convenient for you, and the products will be delivered to your door in as little as one hour.
  • Free Next-Business Day Delivery: Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders and get free next business-day delivery.
  • Same-Day Printing Services: Select print & copy services are available for same-day pickup if same-day is requested and the order is placed before 2:00 PM.

For added convenience and opportunities to save at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores and online at officedepot.com, sign up to become an Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards member today. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator for current store hours and curbside availability.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot and OfficeMax, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ODP and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

