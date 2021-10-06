checkAd

Virpax Signs Agreement with Sinclair Research to Initiate Investigational New Drug (IND)-Enabling Studies for AnQlar

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, signed an agreement with Sinclair Research, a leading provider of nonclinical research services, to initiate preclinical studies of AnQlar. AnQlar is being developed by Virpax as a daily over-the-counter (OTC) prophylactic product for treatment against SARS and influenza.

Under the terms of this agreement, Sinclair Research will perform preclinical animal studies including method, dosage and toxicity as part of the enabling trials for an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) for AnQlar, as required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The studies are expected to begin in January of 2022.

“This agreement represents another significant step in the expedited commercialization pathway for AnQlar and is an important milestone in the development of our anti-viral pipeline. With the additional funding recently secured by Virpax and the strengthening of our balance sheet, we are continuing to advance our product candidates and to move them through preclinical studies and into human clinical trials,” said Anthony Mack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

About AnQlar

AnQlar (GCPQ) is a chitosan derivative and is a positively charged molecule that binds electrostatically to negatively charged coronaviruses. AnQlar can prevent the binding of coronavirus to the ACE-2 receptor on the cell surface that mediates viral infection. This molecule may have two mechanisms of action: viricidal properties and prevention of entry into cells via the ACE-2 receptor.

AnQlar is also a mucoadhesive with a prolonged nasal residence time and may be a molecular barrier to viral infection by inhibiting such binding by nasal application. Preliminary in-vitro, ex-vivo, and in-vivo data demonstrated that AnQlar inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 and may inhibit viral spread as well as viral brain load at non-toxic concentrations.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded product candidates for non-addictive pain management and neurological disorders using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval of its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage osteoarthritis pain. Probudur is a single injection long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta is an intranasal Molecular-Envelope Technology (MET) enkephalin formulation being developed for the management of acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) under the name PES200. MET technology is also used in AnQlar, a candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. Virpax recently acquired global rights to VRP324, a product candidate for the nasal delivery of a cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of epilepsy in adults and children, a rare pediatric disease. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virpax Signs Agreement with Sinclair Research to Initiate Investigational New Drug (IND)-Enabling Studies for AnQlar Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, signed an agreement with Sinclair Research, a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Virpax to Present at the NobleCon Online Pain Management Investor Forum on Channelchek.com on October 7, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Virpax to Develop Intranasal Cannabidiol Product for the Management of Epilepsy in Adults and Children
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Virpax Pharmaceuticals gibt Abschluss des öffentlichen Zeichnungsangebot über 40 Mio. US-Dollar bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Virpax Pharmaceuticals gibt Emissionspreis für öffentliches Zeichnungsangebot über 40 Mio. US-Dollar bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten