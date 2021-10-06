checkAd

Society for Clinical Research Sites Names PPD Winner of Prestigious Eagle Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) is the recipient of the 2021 Eagle Award from the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) for its commitment to advancing clinical research professionalism through strong site partnerships.

The award, based on voting by research sites globally, recognizes the contract research organization (CRO) that best exemplifies a site-focused approach to clinical trial management by demonstrating outstanding leadership, professionalism and integrity.

“The Eagle Award is one of the most prestigious honors in our industry, and this recognition affirms PPD’s ongoing commitment to create and sustain strong relationships with our site partners,” said David Johnston, Ph.D., executive vice president and global head of clinical development services at PPD. “In close coordination with our site partners and customers, we are committed to upholding the highest standards in clinical trial management to help deliver life-changing therapies for patients. We want to thank the sites and their research teams for their collaborative partnership as we progress our shared vision.”

PPD draws on decades of experience in collaborating with leading research sites and site networks worldwide to advance biopharmaceutical and biotech customers’ development programs. For investigators and physician practices new to clinical research, PPD offers SiteCoach, customized training to help them navigate the complexities of patient recruitment, educate patients on their options and streamline trial administration. Additionally, PPD’s Accelerated Enrollment Solutions business (AES) provides customers access to its dedicated site network of more than 160 global sites.

SCRS site members nominated companies for the Eagle Award that they had worked with in the past year that exemplified excellence, and PPD was selected based on votes cast from the global site community. PPD accepted the award during the annual SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit in Hollywood, Florida.

“The SCRS Eagle Award recognizes a sponsor and CRO who have exemplified an exceptional working relationship with clinical research sites,” said Sean Soth, vice president of global business partnerships at SCRS. “Collaboration on study design, responsive communication and fair contracting practices are among the elements that are weighed in the SCRS Eagle Award voting process. This year, nearly 5,000 sites participated in voting and recognized PPD as the 2021 CRO recipient. SCRS congratulates PPD for their contributions to site success globally."

Seite 1 von 3
PPD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Society for Clinical Research Sites Names PPD Winner of Prestigious Eagle Award PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) is the recipient of the 2021 Eagle Award from the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) for its commitment to advancing clinical research professionalism through strong site partnerships. The award, based on voting by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21PPD Earns Gold Award for Excellence in Employee Learning and Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten