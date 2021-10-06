Ship Nature’s Way Awards Current Water Technologies Inc. First Contract to Provide Novel Ammonia Treatment System

Ammonia, after oxygen, is generally considered the water quality parameter that most affects the health of aquaculture animals. This issue is most important in intensive systems which depend on comprehensive treatment of water before recirculation. Even low levels of ammonia cause stress and poor growth, damage gills and other tissue, and increase susceptibility to bacterial infections.

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewater, received an initial $73,000 contract from Ship Nature’s Way (SNW) to design a novel ammonia treatment unit for the safe transport of marine and fresh water animals (refer to Press Release dated Sept 21, 2021). This initial contract is an operating trial demonstration, and successful completion will lead to additional commercial contracts.

As ammonia is the principal metabolic waste product of fish and other aquaculture animals, it is extremely important that exposure to toxic ammonia levels is prevented by maintaining an aggressive treatment program during both the pre-transport conditioning and transportation stages.

Dr. Shelp said, “CWTI is a leader in the development of electrochemical technologies for the treatment of ammonia in municipal and industrial waste waters. We are extremely confident in our ability to design an innovative ammonia treatment solution system that will help ensure the cost effective, humane, live haul transport and storage of aquaculture animals.

Given the business acumen of the SNW consortium of companies and the predicted market value of the global aquaculture sector of US $340 billion in 2027, near-term commercial sales are anticipated. Following a successful trial, 35 and 70 AmmEl-CRx units will be purchased in Y2022 and Y2023, respectively, to outfit the existing container fleet. Expansion of the container fleet is expected to occur in Y2024 to Y2026.

We look forward to an exciting 12–24 months.”

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.