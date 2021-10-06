checkAd

Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fiscal 2021 Year End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will file fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results pre market on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 and hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time: 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 900-1530
International dial-in number: (236) 712-2271
Conference ID: 9070746
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/965941521

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line ten minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website. Investors can access a replay of the teleconference at: (+1) 416-621-4642 or toll-free at (+1) 800-585-8367 three hours after the call's completion. The Conference ID # is 9070746. The teleconference replay will be available through November 03, 2021.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

