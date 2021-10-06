UCI and Syntropy Announce Five-Year Strategic Partnership to Improve Patient Care Through Unprecedented Data Integration

The University of California, Irvine, (UCI) home to the Susan & Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences and Orange County’s only academic health system, today announced a new, five-year strategic partnership with Syntropy, a technology company specializing in healthcare data governance, harmonization, and collaboration solutions aimed at creating an industry-leading resource to transform how UCI Health Affairs and other health research and care organizations are able to integrate and contextualize health data. This strategic collaboration evolves from a natural synergy between both organizations in their mission to improve the delivery of patient care through better utilization of data.

The partnership brings to life the UCI Health Affairs vision of seamlessly connecting clinical-, research- and patient-reported data across the entire research enterprise. Syntropy, powered by Foundry, is enabling campus-wide initiatives as a central resource to more efficiently arm researchers with access to the essential data they need to ultimately pave the way for better insight generation and more personalized patient care. Sharing data in this trusted and secure environment can lead to a “network effect” that creates augmented insights derived from real-world data. This effect paves the way for opportunities to partner with external organizations to drive scientific innovation.

“We are excited to be forging strategic partnerships in support of the future of personal and public health discovery, learning and healing,” said Dr. Steve Goldstein, UCI’s Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs. “Data-driven health intelligence is central to the future of good health and optimized care. Indeed, precision health initiatives are at the leading-edge of our work – which encompasses cross-disciplinary research and teaching in the College of Health Sciences and the interprofessional, integrated, patient-centered care we provide at UCI Health.”

“Recent studies show healthcare data is growing 36 percent annually, and yet we estimate that roughly six to eight percent of that data is used by providers to make healthcare decisions, and less than one percent of it is used by patients to guide their own health decision making,” said Tom Andriola, UCI’s Vice Chancellor of Information Technology and Data and Chief Digital Officer. “Our vision is to unlock that data securely, curate it to be more accessible and usable, and really move the needle on health outcomes – for all populations. At UCI, the Collaboratory for Health and Wellness will bring together health data, patient-reported data and basic science research integrated with deep subject matter expertise for an intelligence-driven approach to understanding disease and creating solutions for patients and clinicians that truly embody precision healthcare. Syntropy came in as we were ready to bring this vision to life."