ServiceNow and Celonis Form Strategic Partnership to Redefine How Work Flows

The companies will jointly deliver solutions to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation, then create digital workflows to optimize those processes for more seamless digital operations. Together, ServiceNow and Celonis will help customers more deeply understand how work moves across the enterprise and apply those insights to accelerate digital innovation and predict how to make work better.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Celonis today announced a strategic partnership to help companies maximize the impact and return on their digital transformation investments, a requirement to thrive in the new world of work. The partnership will combine ServiceNow’s leading low-code workflow platform with the real-time process execution capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS). ServiceNow also intends to make a financial investment in Celonis.

“There is an innovation explosion underway as business leaders face do-or-die moments to profoundly evolve business models and accelerate digital transformation,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “ServiceNow and Celonis are joining forces to help companies liberate business from decades-long process bottlenecks, integration challenges, and workforce frustration. The workflow revolution has arrived, and we are leading this once-in-a-generation opportunity to make work better for everyone.”

“We believe that the winners in digital innovation will be the companies that put data to work in every facet of business execution,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “This partnership with ServiceNow, the gold standard for digital workflow globally, underscores just how significantly data is revolutionizing enterprise software. We are building Celonis to be the most innovative and trusted partner to every leader, team, and organization utilizing data execution to transform and strengthen their business.”

"Celonis and ServiceNow are the leaders in their respective fields, and we are very excited about the business process opportunities they'll unlock together," said Dr. Matthias Egelhaaf, Head of Digital Solutions at Siemens GBS. "At Siemens GBS we were a first mover applying Celonis and we've seen positive results to our processes, and we are looking forward to experiencing the benefits of ServiceNow and Celonis together."