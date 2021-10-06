Box Takes Collaboration in the Cloud to a New Level at BoxWorks 2021

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced new capabilities and enhanced integrations that enable organizations to collaborate securely and seamlessly across any application. Later today at BoxWorks 2021, the company will reveal an all-new Box Notes and an updated Box Mobile app to help users easily collaborate from anywhere and on any device. Box will also showcase Box Sign, its e-signature capability, along with deepened integrations with Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom. Taken together, these announcements give customers one secure and intuitive platform to manage their content in the Box Content Cloud.

"Hybrid work is the new normal, and it's clear that businesses need one place to manage and secure their content,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “Our vision for the Content Cloud is to integrate and power the complete content lifecycle, making it simple to collaborate from anywhere, automate workflows, and keep data secure and compliant. As we kick off our second virtual BoxWorks 2021, we’re introducing powerful new innovation for organizing your files and working together in real-time, as well as enhanced integrations that make it easy to bring content into the applications teams use every day.”