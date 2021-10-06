Box Takes Collaboration in the Cloud to a New Level at BoxWorks 2021
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced new capabilities and enhanced integrations that enable organizations to collaborate securely and seamlessly across any application. Later today at BoxWorks 2021, the company will reveal an all-new Box Notes and an updated Box Mobile app to help users easily collaborate from anywhere and on any device. Box will also showcase Box Sign, its e-signature capability, along with deepened integrations with Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom. Taken together, these announcements give customers one secure and intuitive platform to manage their content in the Box Content Cloud.
"Hybrid work is the new normal, and it's clear that businesses need one place to manage and secure their content,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “Our vision for the Content Cloud is to integrate and power the complete content lifecycle, making it simple to collaborate from anywhere, automate workflows, and keep data secure and compliant. As we kick off our second virtual BoxWorks 2021, we’re introducing powerful new innovation for organizing your files and working together in real-time, as well as enhanced integrations that make it easy to bring content into the applications teams use every day.”
With approximately 70 percent of companies in the U.S. and UK planning to establish a hybrid work environment post-pandemic, the office of the future is being completely redefined. Work is taking on new formats and is constantly evolving to meet an organization’s needs, yet content today still reflects a static, paper-based foundation that doesn’t account for teams being in different places at different times.
All-New Box Notes
More than 100,000 businesses already leverage Box’s cloud-native platform to power digital-first experiences for employees, customers, and partners. To drive even more seamless internal and external collaboration, Box will reveal an all-new Box Notes designed to help teams collaborate no matter where they are. With this new innovation, marketing teams can create project plans to track progress and author launch announcements while collaborating in real-time across internal teams and external agency partners; sales teams can develop sales plays, call scripts, and email templates to stay in sync; and recruiting teams can use Box Notes to gather interview feedback across the hiring team to streamline the process.
