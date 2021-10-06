checkAd

Mr. Cooper Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today it is Great Place to Work-Certified for the third year in a row. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at Mr. Cooper Group.

“We are humbled and excited to receive the Great Place to Work recognition for the third year in a row, especially amid a challenging year due to the pandemic,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “The Mr. Cooper Group team is what makes our company so special, and I am proud of our team members for continuing to support one another and creating a culture built on trust and a workplace that is more transparent, equitable and inclusive.”

Survey results show that team members are seeing continued improvement in how Mr. Cooper Group prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, how leaders communicate and ensure team members are fully informed about what is happening at the company, and how the company invests in career growth and leadership opportunities.

Results also showed year-over-year improvement in fairness, credibility and respect, which is due in part to how the company has managed through the pandemic and remote work by prioritizing the health and safety of team members and establishing practices that create great experiences regardless of where team members sit. Since transitioning to a mostly remote workforce due to the pandemic, Mr. Cooper Group has continually shaped what the future of work will look like for the company based on team member feedback and consistently high productivity metrics.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Mr. Cooper Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Cultivating a strong culture by listening and acting on input from team members continues to be a top priority for the company, and this direct feedback has led to several innovative and unique benefit offerings for Mr. Cooper Group team members. Some of the team’s favorite benefits include:

Seite 1 von 3
Mr Cooper Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mr. Cooper Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today it is Great Place to Work-Certified for the third year in a row. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Mr. Cooper Announces Sale of Xome Field Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten