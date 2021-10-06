Chase and Hyatt Launch First World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Today, Chase Card Services (NYSE: JPM) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the launch of the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card , designed to reward small business owners and Hyatt customers for how they do business. This first business credit card offered by Hyatt features an adaptive rewards accelerator that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on categories they spend the most, helping them quickly achieve free nights, elite status, room and suite upgrades and other highly coveted rewards.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)

“Now more than ever, small business owners have demonstrated their resilience and innovation as they continue to navigate the challenges of the current environment,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We heard from members and business owners that they look to be rewarded in personalized ways for how they do business. This new card allows every business expense – from hotel rooms to cell phone bills to shipping fees and more – to be a vehicle for personalized and valuable rewards, which can be used on one-of-a-kind experiences across the 19 brands and more than 1,000 locations worldwide that participate in World of Hyatt.”

“We designed the benefits and services of the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card based on extensive consumer and small business research,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “Today’s small business owners are seeking flexibility, value, choice and personalization. We’re proud to work with Hyatt to offer a credit card that allows them to make the most of their top business expenses with the ability to earn valuable points and higher tier status to enjoy on their next trip to a Hyatt destination, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.”

The new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, a Visa Signature Business Credit card, offers valuable benefits including:

More Bonus Points: Adaptive accelerator that rewards cardmembers with 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent for their top three of eight spend categories each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2022; and top two of eight spend categories in 2023 and beyond—with no cap on the Bonus Points they can earn Spend categories include dining; airline tickets purchased directly with the airline; car rental agencies; local transit and commuting; gas stations; internet, cable and phone services; social media and search engine advertising; and shipping 9x Points total on Hyatt stays and experiences – that is based on: 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on the card at Hyatt hotels and resorts, including participating restaurants and spas Plus 5 Base Points from Hyatt per eligible $1 spent at Hyatt hotels and resorts as a World of Hyatt member 2x Bonus Points for fitness club and gym memberships 1 Bonus Point on all other purchases

More ways to achieve higher status: Automatic Discoverist status in World of Hyatt (typically requires 10 Tier-Qualifying Nights or 25,000 Base Points) 5 Tier-qualifying night credits with each $10,000 in spend on the card in a calendar year With World of Hyatt’s 2021 reduced elite status criteria, World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers can earn top tier Globalist status with $60,000 in spend on the card now through Dec. 31, 2021.

Additional ways to spend and earn: Spend $50,000 or more on the card in a calendar year and receive 10% of redeemed points back as Bonus Points for the remainder of the calendar year Earn $100 in Hyatt credit each anniversary year: Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 in statement credits up to two times each anniversary year

Additional benefits include: World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers can gift up to 5 Discoverist statuses to their company employees No fee for employee business cards No foreign transaction fees Complimentary roadside dispatch Primary rental car collision damage waiver Extended warranty protection Purchase protection Trip cancellation/travel interruption insurance Travel and emergency assistance services Access to Hyatt Leverage, Hyatt’s global business travel program that offers special rates to qualifying small and mid-sized enterprises at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide



For a limited time, new World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers also have access to the following cardmember bonuses: