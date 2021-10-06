Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches Spikes Kava Bar in Gainesville

Longwood, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures signs licensing agreement for rights to use “Spikes” in the name of a Gainesville kava bar.



The Company signed a distribution agreement earlier this year with Sacred Leaf Shops in Gainesville, FL. At that time, talks began of opening a kava bar inside the CBD-focused store. A soft opening began last week, and with the University of Florida Hall of Fame induction events happening this Friday and Saturday, Chairman Brandon Spikes has agreed to license the use of his last name in the name of “Spikes Kava Bar” located inside Sacred Leaf Shops at 3743 W. University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 in exchange of an exclusive agreement to supply Spikes Kava Bar with Elev8 Hemp and Spikes CBDX products.



