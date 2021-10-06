checkAd

Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches Spikes Kava Bar in Gainesville

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 15:13  |  24   |   |   

Longwood, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures signs licensing agreement for rights to use “Spikes” in the name of a Gainesville kava bar.

The Company signed a distribution agreement earlier this year with Sacred Leaf Shops in Gainesville, FL. At that time, talks began of opening a kava bar inside the CBD-focused store. A soft opening began last week, and with the University of Florida Hall of Fame induction events happening this Friday and Saturday, Chairman Brandon Spikes has agreed to license the use of his last name in the name of “Spikes Kava Bar” located inside Sacred Leaf Shops at 3743 W. University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 in exchange of an exclusive agreement to supply Spikes Kava Bar with Elev8 Hemp and Spikes CBDX products. 

Sacred Leaf Shops owner, Ally Liu quotes, “We’ve done a lot of research in opening this kava bar. With Brandon Spikes’ name on the kava bar, we have been able to create a menu and a brand that we can expand into more locations in the next few years.”

Kava is an herbal remedy that some people use to relieve stress and anxiety and boost sleep according to recent studies. This plant extract has a calming, euphoric effect that some people compare with that of alcohol. Kava is native to the island of the Pacific Ocean and has a long history of use in alternative medicine and traditional ceremonies. People traditionally mix kava with water or boil it into a tea. Those from the South Pacific islands use this kava drink during cultural and religious ceremonies to create a state of altered consciousness. 

Branded Legacy’s Chairman, Brandon Spikes, stated, “When the Company brought this idea up to me, I jumped on the opportunity. The location is prime for something like this, and Ally was eager to work with us.”

Vice President, Matthew Nichols, commented, “A lot of groundwork has gone into making this happen by all parties involved. This can potentially lead to franchise opportunities in the future as well as other form of brick-and-mortar opportunities to increase revenues and expand our footprint.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches Spikes Kava Bar in Gainesville Longwood, FL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures signs licensing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...