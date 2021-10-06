JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Ampoules Packaging Market " By Material (Glass and Plastic), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetic), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Ampoules Packaging Market size was valued at USD 3.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.56 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.57%from 2021 to 2028.

An uptick in government drives for the consent of generic products, support towards the generic medical store, and increasing demand for drugs and vaccines in major regions is expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

Global Ampoules Packaging Market Overview

The packaging of drugs is a complex process due to the complicated molecular structure of chemicals used in the formulation of drugs. Hence, there is a requirement to packaging the drugs in a durable material and maintain the sterility of the drugs. Ampoules are usually practiced for packaging injection drugs. Ampoules are miniature vials that are sealed to preserve the solid or liquid against contaminations. It includes drugs, medicinal solutions, or powder. They are either made up of glass or plastics. Glass ampoules have been extensively used in industries due to their heat-resistant properties. Ampoules are essentially used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Owing to the evolution of viruses there has been an increase in the number of new diseases and viral infections. Such a growing number of infections and outbreaks have reflected an increasing need for drugs and vaccines. This is assumed to increase the market for ampoules packaging, thus encouraging the global ampoules packaging market over the projection period.

Key Developments

April 2019 – The technology group, SCHOTT, invested BRL 50 million in its pharmaceutical tubing production in Rio de Janeiro , as part of its global growth strategy. As the demand in pharmaceutical industries is increasing, SCHOTT is contributing to manufacture 100% inspection of glass tubing to detect possible defects.

– The technology group, SCHOTT, invested in its pharmaceutical tubing production in , as part of its global growth strategy. As the demand in pharmaceutical industries is increasing, SCHOTT is contributing to manufacture 100% inspection of glass tubing to detect possible defects. March 2019 – Gerresheimer invested EUR 40 -70 million in the new plant in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje , first in South-Eastern Europe. The plant is expected to initially manufacture medical plastic ampoules, prior to adding prefillable glass syringes lines.

Key Players