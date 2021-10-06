SkyWater and NanoDx Partner to Develop and Produce Nanoscale Sensors for Rapid COVID-19 Testing and Other Vital Diagnostics

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner and NanoDx, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing breakthrough, point-of-care diagnostic solutions, today announced technology transfer for qualification and production ramp of nanoscale sensors to enhance and expand accurate, rapid testing for several indications, including COVID-19, traumatic brain injury (TBI), sepsis and stroke. NanoDx is partnering with SkyWater to scale the product and plans to pursue an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for rapid, two-minute, point-of-care COVID-19 testing.

Recently, NanoDx announced a licensing agreement with IBM Research for integration of its complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) compatible technology design with NanoDx’s highly advanced nanosensor platform to accelerate the ability to bring an extensive array of diagnostic solutions to market. NanoDx is planning to commercialize a real-time, point-of-care diagnostics platform capable of detecting and quantifying biomarkers (analytes) from a small fluid specimen. The company has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio around its nanosensor platform that encompasses the entire field of in vitro diagnostics and biosensors.

“During this global pandemic, the importance of rapid diagnostics has become ever more vital in preventing spread of the disease, enabling faster treatment of patients and shortening their recovery times,” said Sharad Joshi, president and CEO of NanoDx. “The capability to easily scale our product at SkyWater, a U.S.-owned, IP-secure facility will enable us to quickly meet the needs of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 with the potential for use with a wide variety of other clinical applications.”

The breakthrough science integrated into the NanoDx System was originally based upon the revolutionary work of Harvard University, a pioneer of nanoscale technology. The patented nanosensor design includes an array of ultrasensitive nanowires that detect and measure specific biomarkers and infections in the bloodstream or other fluid specimens. The unique size and electrical properties of the nanosensors allow detection of biomarkers and infections never before possible in a simple, portable and accurate point-of-care system.