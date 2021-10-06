With healthcare cost increases returning to pre-pandemic levels, U.S. employers focus on affordability and wellbeing

Employers project health benefit costs will jump more than 5% in 2022, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. employers are prioritizing healthcare affordability and employee wellbeing over the next two years as health benefit costs are expected to increase by more than 5% and worries over the impact of the pandemic linger. That’s according to a new survey by Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (NASDAQ: WLTW).

Employers expect their costs for medical and pharmacy benefit expenses to increase 5.2% in 2022, even after taking cost management initiatives into account. The increase is slightly lower than the 5.5% increase employers projected for 2021 but sharply higher than the actual 2.1% increase in 2020. Last year’s increase was the smallest in decades and is seen as an anomaly as many people deferred non-emergency care and rapidly embraced telemedicine during the pandemic. With 86% of employers prioritizing employee affordability, employers will take different approaches regarding absorbing a portion of the cost increases or reflecting these fully in the employee cost share.