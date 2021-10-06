checkAd

OOOOO Forms Collaboration With TikTok

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited. OOOOO will work to establish certain production studios in the United Kingdom, engage content creators, introduce merchants and produce content.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

