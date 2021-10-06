Innovative Payment Solutions CEO William Corbett Issues Letter to Shareholders

I took over as CEO of IPSI in 2019 with a mandate to reorganize the Company, turn it around and build a modern-day, full-service, digital payments company. The turnaround progresses, and the path for IPSI’s mission to make banking services more available to the unbanked, utilizing state-of-the art technology, has been mapped. We have raised $8 million dollars and are deploying that capital to execute on our vision.

As of September 2021, we are now able to provide individuals and businesses with the ability to easily, quickly and efficiently send and receive digital payments and services to Mexico using our proprietary digital-wallet services.

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

We maintain focus on two main customer sets: consumers and business. On the consumer side, our initial target market is the population of unbanked and underbanked individuals who, while working hard in the United States to support their families, incur significant expenses to remit part of their earnings to relatives living in Mexico, India and the Philippines.

The size of this addressable market is significant. According to Business Insider Intelligence, global annual remittance volume this year is estimated at $714 billion, with the fastest growing segment of the remittance market being digital transfers - our core competency. Business Insider Intelligence also reported that digital remittances as a percentage of total remittances have grown from 10% in 2014 to an estimated staggering 52% in 2023. According to a report on tradingeconomics.com, remittances in Mexico -- our initial market entry point -- have grown at a 7% compound rate since 2012, and since 2018, remittances have increased 50% to an estimated $43 billion in 2020 with Q2-21 running at an annual run-rate of $50 billion.