Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand Operations and Quadruple Processing Plant Capacity to 2,500 tpd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC Pink:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun updating the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for its Nueva Recuperada Project (the "Project") to expand operations. Nueva Recuperada currently operates within the medium size mining regime (350 tpd to 5,000 tpd) and is seeking to expand its permitted capacity to 2,500 tpd. The ESIA is a key component of a comprehensive environmental and social permitting process and will cover both wholly owned Tangana and Esperanza silver-polymetallic Mining Units. The assessment also covers the associated mining infrastructure and existing tailings facility for a total study area of 4,900 ha. Key components of the updated ESIA include an expansion of production capacity at the Company's mineral processing plant to 2,500 tpd from the current 600 tpd and a new 8,000,000 m3 capacity tailings storage facility. Silver X is focusing on aggressively expanding silver production at Nueva Recuperada and is targeting 5 Moz Ag annual production by 2024.

Pilar Garcia, head of permitting and environmental compliance at Silver X commented "Responsible development is a guiding principle of Silver X". She continued, "the environmental studies and community consultations for the ESIA allow for collaborative discussions with stakeholders while providing the Company a clear path to expanding operations. We are very proud to have a strong social license to operate at Nueva Recuperada and we will continue reducing and mitigating our environmental impact while sharing the economic benefits of resource development with our stakeholders. We are on track to submit the updated ESIA application in May 2022 and anticipate approval in the following year."

Figure 1: Map of EISA study area; showing proposed new project infrastructure.

The ESIA is a systematic process for evaluating the impacts the Project may have on the physical, biological, social/socio-economic, and cultural environments. It identifies measures that the Project should enact to avoid, reduce, mitigate, or compensate for adverse impacts, and those that can enhance positive impacts, where practicable. The updated ESIA of the Nueva Recuperada Project will include the following components: