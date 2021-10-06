checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2021 / 15:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.25 EUR 31250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.25 EUR 31250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70474  06.10.2021 

