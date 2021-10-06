Mandiant Launches Mandiant Academy Providing Security Teams With Training From Frontline Cyber Experts

Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit – Mandiant, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced its new training program – Mandiant Academy. Leveraging Mandiant’s leading threat intelligence and cyber security expertise, the program provides education courses, incident response and threat intelligence analysis certifications, and operational skills training to meet the shifting needs of security teams today. Delivered by frontline industry experts, Mandiant Academy is designed to help close the cyber security skills gap by maturing security teams’ on-the-job capabilities and improving their ability to prevent, detect and respond to today’s evolving threat actors.

An estimated nearly half a million cyber security jobs remain open. This skills gap is compounded by the fact that cyber criminals’ tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) have become more advanced and unpredictable. Organizations need to implement strategies that involve training their security teams to develop and grow their problem-solving and critical thinking skills to defeat threats at hand. With flexible delivery options to meet specific organizational needs, Mandiant Academy helps ensure that cyber security practitioners are equipped with the right skillsets and latest knowledge on the attacker landscape to be even greater assets to their organizations before, during, and after an incident.

To further the impact of Mandiant’s training program, the company is collaborating with VetSec, Inc., a non-profit organization that helps veterans enter careers in cyber security, to offer 33 VetSec, Inc. members complimentary access to Mandiant Academy’s On-Demand Cyber Threat Intelligence Training courses.

“We’re thrilled to provide a subset of our members this robust program and access to in-depth training from the cyber security experts fighting sophisticated attackers every day,” said Tom Marsland, Board Chairman at VetSec, Inc. “At VetSec, Inc., we work with veterans to help them continue to excel or transition out of the military and secure careers in IT and cyber security. This includes providing the best, free resources like Mandiant Academy.”

More on the work Mandiant and VetSec, Inc. are doing together can be found here: https://mndt.info/3uDJwBK

The On-Demand Cyber Threat Intelligence Training courses provide security practitioners with professional-grade classes to learn critical security skills, including best practice threat intelligence frameworks, attacker tradecraft, RFI analysis and more.