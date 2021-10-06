checkAd

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Dave Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of VPCC in connection with the proposed business combination (the “Proposed Business Combination”) with Dave Inc. (“Dave”), a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential.

Upon the consummation of the Proposed Business Combination, VPCC will be renamed “Dave Inc.” and is anticipated to become a Nasdaq-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol “DAVE.”

The Proposed Business Combination, which was announced on June 7, 2021, has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of VPCC and Dave, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to VPCC stockholder approval, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is serving as legal advisor to Dave. Citigroup and Jefferies are serving as capital markets advisors to VPCC and co-placement agents on the PIPE. White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor to VPCC.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. VPCC’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/.

