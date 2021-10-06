checkAd

Cinedigm to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

06.10.2021   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company will be presenting virtually …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company will be presenting virtually at the 14th annual Main Event on October 13th at 9:00AM ET.Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, will be giving the presentation.

"We are delighted to be presenting again this year at the LD Micro event. Under an experienced senior leadership team, Cinedigm has been an innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for two decades now. Over the past few years, we have transformed from a digital cinema equipment company to being a leading independent streaming company of channels and content driven first and foremost by technological innovation. I look forward to providing an update on our corporate strategy and key investment highlights at the conference," commented Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks.

Event: Cinedigm Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event
Date: Wednesday, October 13th
Time: On demand as of 9:00 AM (ET)

Register to watch the presentation here.

An archive of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at investor.cinedigm.com

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
DKC Public Relations High Touch Investor Relations
cinedigm@dkcnews.com Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667018/Cinedigmto-Present-at-LD-Micro-Main- ...

