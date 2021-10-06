checkAd

How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021   

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The banking industry in UAE is a highly fragmented space with a presence of ~60 national & international banks in the country. Post 2016 oil crisis, suffering from high NPAs banks in UAE tended to be more cautious when lending particularly to corporate & individuals thereby increasing rejection rates. Even now, banks generally avoid on lending to expats (sometimes putting additional eligibility conditions) & prefer to provide loans to Nationals working in government jobs. Therefore expats (8.5 Mn populations) are often seen resorting to loan aggregator channel.

Ken Research Logo

Retail loans including personal loans, credit cards, mortgages/home loans, car loans is the second most demanded loan category in UAE. With minimal documentation & eligibility criteria, personal loans in the UAE are majorly acquired for the purposes of house renovations, travel, paying off other loans etc. In past years, personal loans outstanding in UAE have been gaining momentum owing to increased working population demand from Dubai & Northern Emirates regions. However, given similar documentation & eligibility criteria one must expect a similar trend to be followed in credit cards demand as well. On the contrary, credit card transactions have been falling owing to limited Merchant's Banking Infrastructure availability and making credit cards usage limited & challenging.

From past 2-3 years, property prices in the UAE have been following a downward trend reaching an average price of AED 2.58 Mn by 2019 and shifting from investor led market to owner-occupied market. Attaining home loan in UAE is a costly & time consuming process, therefore consumers often take online aggregator services to either compare loan prices or get assisted in overall loan acquisition process.

In recent years, instead of purchasing a new car consumers have been shifting to alternative options such as car leasing, car subscriptions or purchasing used cars. This in turn has decreased country's year on year car sales subsequently negatively impacting car loan demand in the country. However, car dealerships often have tie ups with multiple banks thereby helping purchasers in loan facilitation & charges negotiations which is one of the major reasons for consumers to not preferring online aggregator services.

