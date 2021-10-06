checkAd

DGAP-News IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 75 million 11% corporate bond 2021/2026

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 15:30  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond
IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 75 million 11% corporate bond 2021/2026

06.10.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 75 million 11% corporate bond 2021/2026

Tallinn, Estonia, 6 October 2021. IuteCredit Group ("Iute") announces the settlement of its EUR 75 million 11% Senior Secured Corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: XS2378483494) issued through its fully owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.a.r.l. to professional and retail investors.

Listing of the new bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for today, 6 October 2021, and on the Regulated Market of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange within eight days. The prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority) including supplements to the increase of the aggregate principal amount by EUR 25 million and to fix the interest rate for the new EUR 75 million bonds at 11% is available on the Group's website at iutecredit.com/prospectus.

Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as Capital Markets Partner to the Group.

Contact:

IuteCredit Europe AS
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: investor@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 622 9177

About IuteCredit:

Iute - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in installment loans and payment services via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of Iute is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com


06.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
14, rue Edward Steichen
2540 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: XS2033386603
WKN: A2R5LG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1238622

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238622  06.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238622&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 13,00 % bis 08/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 75 million 11% corporate bond 2021/2026 DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 75 million 11% corporate bond 2021/2026 06.10.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft: UmweltBank beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage ...
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21DGAP-News: IuteCredit issues EUR 75 million Corporate Bonds to professional and retail investors
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Interview mit IuteCredit-CEO: Tarmo Sild: „Das Geschäft von Iute ist, Geld aus Geld zu machen“
Anleihen Finder | Weitere Nachrichten
Anzeige