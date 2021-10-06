BlackRock’s Retirement Income Solution a Major Step Forward for American Retirement Security
BlackRock today announced significant progress toward helping more U.S. workers improve their financial security and access guaranteed lifetime income through workplace retirement plans. Five large plan sponsors whose plans together represent over $7.5 billion in target date investments, including Tennessee Valley Authority Retirement System (TVARS), have elected to work with BlackRock to implement its LifePath PaycheckTM solution as the default investment option in their employees’ retirement plans, subject to plan-specific timing and other implementation considerations. With initial plan adoptions expected in 2022, this action will provide the option and opportunity for over 120,000 U.S.-based 401(k) plan participants to obtain a guaranteed income stream in retirement.
“As Americans are living longer and healthier lives, their risk of outliving their savings is accelerating the ‘silent crisis’ of financial insecurity in retirement. By addressing spending and income in retirement, we’re working alongside our clients and partners to help more people address these challenges.” said Mark McCombe, Chief Client Officer, BlackRock.
For decades, the financial industry has focused on educating workers to save more, as employer-managed defined benefit plans have given way to participant-directed defined contribution plans. Increasingly, U.S. workers with access to a 401(k) plan say they are unsure about how to manage their savings in retirement - a challenge that plan sponsors are eager to solve[i]. The LifePath Paycheck solution takes an innovative approach to lifetime retirement income by embedding annuity contracts issued by Equitable[ii] and Brighthouse Financial[iii] directly into a target date strategy[iv]. When a participant reaches age 59 ½, the LifePath Paycheck solution offers the participant the option to purchase fixed individual retirement annuities from the insurers, that will provide a guaranteed stream of income for life.
Alongside plan sponsors, the investment consultant and plan advisor community has long acknowledged the need for solutions that assist participants through retirement. Following extensive due diligence on the retirement income landscape and offerings, firms such as Aon, Willis Towers Watson, Lockton, and Compass Financial Partners, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company, among others, have been supportive of retirement income solutions.
