BlackRock’s Retirement Income Solution a Major Step Forward for American Retirement Security

BlackRock today announced significant progress toward helping more U.S. workers improve their financial security and access guaranteed lifetime income through workplace retirement plans. Five large plan sponsors whose plans together represent over $7.5 billion in target date investments, including Tennessee Valley Authority Retirement System (TVARS), have elected to work with BlackRock to implement its LifePath PaycheckTM solution as the default investment option in their employees’ retirement plans, subject to plan-specific timing and other implementation considerations. With initial plan adoptions expected in 2022, this action will provide the option and opportunity for over 120,000 U.S.-based 401(k) plan participants to obtain a guaranteed income stream in retirement.

“As Americans are living longer and healthier lives, their risk of outliving their savings is accelerating the ‘silent crisis’ of financial insecurity in retirement. By addressing spending and income in retirement, we’re working alongside our clients and partners to help more people address these challenges.” said Mark McCombe, Chief Client Officer, BlackRock.