checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
06.10.2021, 15:32  |  31   |   |   

Since its peak in February, Fielmann’s shares have lost c. 22% in value. Hence fter having re-rated in the recent market turmoil, we believe that Fielmann now offers an attractive entry point.

Fielmann AG (Update)

 

Retail

MCap EUR 4.7bn


BUY (from HOLD)

PT EUR 69.00 (+22% potential)

 

We upgrade Fielmann to BUY as we see the latest re-rating as overdone. A high quality company with a dividend yield of nearly 3% bodes well for the stock.

 

Read

What’s it all about?

Since its peak in February, Fielmann’s shares have lost c. 22% in value. Admittedly, at nearly EUR 72.00 we saw limited upside potential, which is why we downgraded to Hold, based on fundamental valuations. After having re-rated in the recent market turmoil, we believe that Fielmann now offers an attractive entry point with approx. 22% upside potential, especially as Fielmann offers a high quality business model, structural growth potential and a rock-solid balance sheet. We therefore upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with unchanged PT of EUR 69.00. Note that an attractive dividend yield of nearly 3% (2021E eAR) additionally appeals to an investment and serves as further downside protection.

Fielmann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone Since its peak in February, Fielmann’s shares have lost c. 22% in value. Admittedly, at nearly EUR 72.00 we saw limited upside potential, which is why we downgraded to Hold, based on fundamental valuations. After having re-rated in the recent market turmoil, we believe that Fielmann now offers an attractive entry point with approx. 22% upside potential, especially as Fielmann offers a high quality business model, structural growth potential and a rock-solid balance sheet.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Westwing AG - A very comfy investment
AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Biogen legt vor, Formycon wird nachziehen
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Vossloh AG - Re-rating is well underway
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Winner of German election
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP (2) 
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong midterm targets
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21DZ BANK – Fielmann treibt Onlineverkauf von Brillenmode voran
DZ BANK | Kommentare