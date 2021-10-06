AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone

Since its peak in February, Fielmann’s shares have lost c. 22% in value. Hence fter having re-rated in the recent market turmoil, we believe that Fielmann now offers an attractive entry point.

Fielmann AG (Update) Retail MCap EUR 4.7bn

BUY (from HOLD) PT EUR 69.00 (+22% potential) We upgrade Fielmann to BUY as we see the latest re-rating as overdone. A high quality company with a dividend yield of nearly 3% bodes well for the stock. Read

What’s it all about?

Since its peak in February, Fielmann’s shares have lost c. 22% in value. Admittedly, at nearly EUR 72.00 we saw limited upside potential, which is why we downgraded to Hold, based on fundamental valuations. After having re-rated in the recent market turmoil, we believe that Fielmann now offers an attractive entry point with approx. 22% upside potential, especially as Fielmann offers a high quality business model, structural growth potential and a rock-solid balance sheet. We therefore upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with unchanged PT of EUR 69.00. Note that an attractive dividend yield of nearly 3% (2021E eAR) additionally appeals to an investment and serves as further downside protection.