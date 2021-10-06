CBD Global Sciences to Present at the LD Micro Main Event, October 12-14, 2021

CBD Global President and CEO, Brad Wyatt, is scheduled to present at the event that will be hosted both live and virtual presentations to Analysts and Institutional Investors. His presentation was recorded prior to the Company’s announcement of its pending acquisition of the cGMP manufacturing company, Resinosa, and will go into greater depth about the Company operations into 2022.

Denver, CO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc . (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company” ), is pleased to announce that it will present at the LD Micro 14th Annual Main Event (the “ Main Event ”).

Event: 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 12th

Presentation Time: 9:00 am – 9:25 am EDT

Register to watch the virtual Presentation here or go to https://me21.mysequire.com .

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “This is an exciting opportunity for CBD Global to share with the investors and industry analysts about our company and all the positive news around our exciting business plan. This will be our second appearance at this event while Sequire continues to expand its reach and investor base, very impressive! What a great way to get the word out to the investor community.”

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two brands, branded under the name Aethics ( www.aethics.com ) and CANNAOIL ( www.cannaoilshop.com ), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC ( www.resinosa.com ) and Legacy Distribution Group, ( www.legacydistributiongroup.com ), is delivering quality CBD products both in a retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The DSD provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories (direct store delivery) currently servicing over 400 C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. With the soon to be added manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC, it will have the capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.