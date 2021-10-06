Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Agrees to Acquire CBD Coffee Company

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s ongoing commitment to advancement and revenue growth.

On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, Suntex Enterprises, Inc., signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an East Coast based CBD Infused Coffee Company agreeing to acquire the totality of the ongoing operations.

Within the LOI, Suntex Enterprises agrees to complete the due diligence process and fully close and acquire the operations of the CBD Coffee Company within 45 days of the signing. The acquisition target currently wholesales and retails both Whole-Bean CBD Infused Coffee and ground CBD Infused Coffee in multiple blends and multiple package sizes. Currently, the Coffee Company targets a multitude of independent coffee retailers as well as many independent heath food and socially conscious retail outlets. Suntex Enterprises will be assisting the management with resources needed to expand the CBD Coffee operations as well as adding retail revenue by offering the Coffee brands through Budding Botanicals highly profitable on-line retail store. (www.buddingbotanicalsca.com)