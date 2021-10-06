checkAd

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Agrees to Acquire CBD Coffee Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 15:30  |  23   |   |   

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s ongoing commitment to advancement and revenue growth.

On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, Suntex Enterprises, Inc., signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an East Coast based CBD Infused Coffee Company agreeing to acquire the totality of the ongoing operations.
Within the LOI, Suntex Enterprises agrees to complete the due diligence process and fully close and acquire the operations of the CBD Coffee Company within 45 days of the signing. The acquisition target currently wholesales and retails both Whole-Bean CBD Infused Coffee and ground CBD Infused Coffee in multiple blends and multiple package sizes. Currently, the Coffee Company targets a multitude of independent coffee retailers as well as many independent heath food and socially conscious retail outlets. Suntex Enterprises will be assisting the management with resources needed to expand the CBD Coffee operations as well as adding retail revenue by offering the Coffee brands through Budding Botanicals highly profitable on-line retail store. (www.buddingbotanicalsca.com)

The purchase of the CBD Infused Coffee Company continues a commitment of Suntex Enterprises to become the industry leader by concentrating on becoming a full-service, well rounded and complete CBD wholesale and retail operation.
Suntex Enterprises currently proudly offers a wide variety of products in multiple CBD categories. The brands consist of Pumped CBD Water; a CBD infused water packaged in the shape of a dumbbell being sold in both a 20oz and a 30oz version. Budding Botanicals, the Company’s largest subsidiary, offers a plethora of variations of CBD options to satisfy everyone’s needs. Budding Botanicals offers everything from Salves to Tinctures to Dog Treats and beyond. Budding Botanicals operates the e-commerce department. Budding Botanicals also operates the “White Label” and wholesale division. The recently completed acquisition of Beauty by Design, a CBD Infused line of hair care and beauty products, is currently in the process of being re-packaged and being produced for retail sales and already has a multitude of pre-production orders. The acquisition of the CBD Infused Coffee Company adds yet another category for the rapidly expanding CBD consumer searching for the highest quality products at a competitive price and delivered directly to the consumer through the popular e-commerce site www.buddingbotanicalsca.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Agrees to Acquire CBD Coffee Company Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s ongoing commitment to advancement and revenue growth. On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...