Federal Life Insurance Company to launch transformative Digital Currency Variable Annuity, In Partnership with Industry Leaders Gemini; WisdomTree; and Onramp

RIVERWOODS, Ill., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Life Insurance Company (“the Company”), an Illinois-domestic carrier with a history dating back to 1899, today announced a first of its kind private placement variable annuity (PPVA) which provides broad exposure to Bitcoin and Ether. The Company has formed an Insurance Dedicated Fund (IDF) to support the PPVA which will allow investment advisors on behalf of their clients, to allocate a portion of their variable annuity contract to a portfolio made up substantially of Bitcoin, Ether and other crypto assets. This private placement product is available to accredited investors and will provide advisors with a one-of-a-kind resource to offer clients who are looking for alternative ways to gain exposure to the evolving digital currency space.

“In today’s environment, where the digital currency market cap has exceeded $2 trillion, there is no denying that investors are looking to evolve and gain exposure to this dynamic asset class. We have merged the appetite for digital currency with a familiar and proven product in the tax-efficient variable annuity. With an estimated 13.6 million accredited investor households in the U.S., many of whom are already attentive to the digital currency space, we can aid the advisor market in delivering a unique solution to fit their clients’ needs,” said Bill Austin, CEO of Federal Life Insurance Company.

The Company has partnered with digital currency leaders Gemini and Onramp to hold and trade coins, as well as WisdomTree to provide investment allocation design to our IDF. “Our goal for Onramp was to be exactly that, an easy way for legacy institutions to onboard and experience the utility of cryptoassets. We expected that our model portfolios with Wisdom Tree would provide easy access for traditional asset managers and this accomplishment is exemplary of that. As such a young company we are humbled to play a small part in Federal Life breaking ground with this landmark annuity offering,” said Tyronne Ross, CEO Onramp Invest.