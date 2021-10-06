Intema Closes Second Tranche of Financing

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated June 17, 2021 and August 31, 2021, it has completed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the “Private Placement”), bringing the total gross proceeds to $10,007,000 of a maximum of $15,000,000. The second tranche consisted of the issuance of 8,594,000 subscription receipts (each a “Subscription Receipt”) at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the “Subscription Price”) for gross proceeds of $4,297,000. The Private Placement is being undertaken by the Corporation in connection with its previously announced proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”), whereby the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Livestream Gaming Ltd. (“Livestream”), owner of LOOT.BET.



“We are pleased and proud that our current and future shareholders have shown such confidence in Intema's future plans, allowing us to reach the minimum amount we set for the Livestream acquisition,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “With the progress we have made in recent weeks and the continued momentum in the esports and iGaming sectors, we have seen a significant increase in demand for our financing, which leads us to believe that we’ll be able to reach our $15 million target.”



The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement entered into between Intema and the subscription receipt agent (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”). Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exchanged for one unit of the Corporation (a “Unit”), requiring no additional consideration or action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including (i) all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction having been satisfied, (ii) the Corporation not being in breach or default of any of its covenants or obligations under the Subscription Receipt Agreement, and (ii) the escrow agent having received a notice from the Corporation that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the escrowed funds to the Corporation pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). All proceeds of the Private Placement are being held in escrow pending the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. If the Proposed Transaction is not completed within 180 days of the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Subscription Receipts will be deemed to be cancelled and the holders of Subscription Receipts will receive an amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price of their Subscription Receipts and the interest earned, if any, on such Subscription Price.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4