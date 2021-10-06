Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology and draft resolutions on agenda issue

Special closed-ended type private equity investment company INVL Technology, identification code 300893533, the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter – “ the Company ” or “ INVL Technology ”), informs that on the initiative and decision of management company UAB „INVL Asset Management“ (hereinafter – “ the Management Company “) the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter- “ the Meeting ”) is to be held on 28 October 2021.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place the management of the Company strongly urges the shareholders of the Company to exercise the right to vote on the issues on the agenda of the Meeting by submitting duly completed general ballot papers to the Company. More information on the rights and obligations of shareholders is provided at the end of this notice.

The Meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. (registration starts at 8.00 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day 21 October 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting).

The total amount of the shares of the Company and the amount of shares granting voting rights during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting is the same and amounts to 12,175,321 units.

Agenda of the Meeting:

1. Regarding approval of the terms of share options.

1.1. In 2021, employees of subsidiaries of SUTPKIB INVL Technology (Company Reg. No. 300893533, hereinafter the Company) (companies of which more than 2/3 of the shares are owned by the Company by right of ownership) are proposed to conclude option agreements, under which employees of the subsidiaries of the Company, by 31 January 2025 and according to the procedure and time-limits prescribed by the option agreements, will be granted the right to acquire free of charge up to 40,000 ordinary registered shares of the Company with the par value of EUR 0.29 per share.