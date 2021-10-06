checkAd

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Its New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:37  |  28   |   |   

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH), a vertically integrated renewable fuels company focused on expanding its proprietary Camelina production, today announced that it has changed its independent registered public accounting firm to Grant Thornton LLP (“Grant Thornton”).

The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, and was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and its prior auditor on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. There were no qualifications or modifications to the opinions in our prior auditor’s, or its predecessor’s, reports for the two most recently completed financial years preceding the date of the change in auditor.

“Due to our rapid growth and expansion, the Company has transitioned to a larger, international accounting firm in Grant Thornton LLP,” said GCEH’s Chief Financial Officer, Ralph Goehring. “The Audit Committee’s decision was also based on Grant Thornton’s knowledge in auditing alternative energy companies.”

About Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (“GCEH”) is a uniquely positioned vertically integrated renewable fuels company. GCEH’s farm-to-fuel strategy has been in place since the inception of its business, to control the full integration of the entire biofuels supply chain from the development, production, processing, and transportation of feedstocks through to the refining and distribution of renewable fuels. GCEH is retooling and constructing its renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California, which when completed in early 2022 will be the largest renewable fuels facility in the western United States and the largest in the country that produces renewable fuels from nonfood based feedstocks. More information can be found online at www.gceholdings.com.

Global Clean Energy Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Its New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH), a vertically integrated renewable fuels company focused on expanding its proprietary Camelina production, today announced that it has changed its independent registered public accounting firm to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc., Announces Relocation of the Headquarters of Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Sustainable Oils, Inc., to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Great Falls, Montana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten