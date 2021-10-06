Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Its New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH), a vertically integrated renewable fuels company focused on expanding its proprietary Camelina production, today announced that it has changed its independent registered public accounting firm to Grant Thornton LLP (“Grant Thornton”).

The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, and was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and its prior auditor on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. There were no qualifications or modifications to the opinions in our prior auditor’s, or its predecessor’s, reports for the two most recently completed financial years preceding the date of the change in auditor.