PPG COMEX Brand Launches VINIMEX TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial Paint

The COMEX brand by PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it recently launched Comex VINIMEX TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial paint. The new product reduces up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses responsible for the most common gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses, including Influenza A H1N1 and the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2.

With the support of PPG’s global research network, the brand added antiviral capabilities to its existing Comex Vinimex TOTAL Antibacterial paint in response to market trends in health and well-being and increased consumer awareness of paint’s role in creating a safe and healthy environment within homes, offices, retail environments, government facilities and more.

Comex Vinimex TOTAL Antiviral & Antibacterial paint’s effectiveness at reducing up to 99.9% of common bacteria and viruses on the dry paint surface within two hours has been verified by independent laboratories using globally recognized testing standards, such as ISO 21702. In addition to Influenza A H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2, the paint is proven effective at killing Escherichia coli (E. coli), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella typhi and Staphylococcus aureus on painted surfaces for up to two years after application.

The new paint is ideal for homes and high-traffic facilities, such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes, medical offices, restaurants, processing plants and retail establishments.

“The global pandemic has underscored the importance of reducing the spread of viruses and bacteria within our homes and public spaces,” said Leopoldo Vilchis, director, innovation and development, PPG Comex. “The launch of Comex Vinimex TOTAL Antiviral & Antibacterial paint is another step in PPG’s global efforts to help protect the public’s health and well-being while delivering on the performance and aesthetics our customers expect from our high-quality products.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD
 At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Vinimex is a trademark and Comex is a registered trademark of Consorcio Comex, S.A. de C.V.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia Pacific

