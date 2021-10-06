checkAd

Fingerprint PAD Competition First place for DERMALOG

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:59  |  20   |   |   

Plastic fingers are known to be able to outsmart many fingerprint scanners. Therefore, special hardware and software have since been developed to prevent cases of such counterfeit. The LivDet competition compares the efficiency of these detection methods. The software of the German company DERMALOG is again number 1 in protecting identification systems against fake fingerprints.

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic fingers or other artificial fingerprints can trick fingerprint scanners. There are many cases where unauthorized persons have gained access to smartphones, databases and other protected areas. This is possible by copying the fingerprint pattern of a real-life person onto plastic or other materials, creating an artificial finger or fingerprint overlay that can be used to spoof fingerprint-based systems with a false identity.

What can be done against these known fraud attempts? The answer is provided by a technology called Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), also known as liveness detection. PAD detects via hardware or software whether a real or a fake finger is placed on a scanner.

Every two years, software-based liveness detection solutions are benchmarked in the so-called LivDet competition, hosted by the University of Cagliari in Italy since 2009. This year, a total of 23 companies and academic institutions submitted their solutions to LivDet. First place again was awarded to DERMALOG from Germany with the highest overall score in detecting fake fingerprints. Furthermore, the Hamburg-based company achieved first and second place with two different liveness detection algorithms.

"Presentation Attack Detection is an essential part of all fingerprinting systems today to prevent fraud and identity theft. We are very proud to be a leader in this technology for many years," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull.

DERMALOG is the largest German manufacturer of biometric systems for fingerprint, face and iris identification, with 250 large-scale installations in more than 100 countries. The company also provides hardware and software for multi-biometric systems combining different biometric features such as face and fingerprints.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
+49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fingerprint PAD Competition First place for DERMALOG Plastic fingers are known to be able to outsmart many fingerprint scanners. Therefore, special hardware and software have since been developed to prevent cases of such counterfeit. The LivDet competition compares the efficiency of these detection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
'Keep your promises' - COP26 climate call from 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers to world leaders
"Sandra can't make jam roly poly!" Harry Redknapp tells all at BrightHR event
MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence
Bring the Philippines Home with These Cool Cultural Treasures
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale