Changing working style and increasing use of technology will drive the employee training demand. Companies will shift from the traditional classroom training to the digital training set-up which will enable businesses to operate efficiently while ensuring employee safety.

As more than 70% of businesses in United States are working from home in response to the novel coronavirus, classroom trainings schedule in the month of June have been either postponed or are cancelled. Does this mean employers are going to pause the re-skilling process?

Currently, there are unprecedented economic challenges which have dampened the overall business environment. Companies are experiencing falling consumer demand and are losing excessive amount of money. Various companies are also expected to resort to downsizing to compensate for the loss. As a part of business cost cutting, companies are also expected to slacken their training expenditure.

However, companies cannot completely stop the process of employee skilling and up-skilling. Increasing digitalisation of business operation and growing need to adapt to the remote workstyle will lead to requirement of both unit-level up-skilling as well as organisation wide transformational training. As a part of the company's COVID response strategy there will be increase in demand of technical as well as non-technical training such as teaching remote-working skills, remote-management skills, leadership skills in time of crisis and others.

Online training will come to the rescue of business to help them revive from the situation and also to maintain social-distancing protocols that will ensure safety. However online training process is highly dependent on technology which will compel companies to resort to outsourcing the training to ensure efficient training delivery. Enterprises can also leverage on the train the trainer services to prepare managers. Companies will be also looking to explore different digital learning methodologies such as virtual learning, social learning, mobile learning and micro learning platforms.