TriMas Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Date

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of third quarter 2021 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (800) 367-2403 (Confirmation Code 5060586) and ask to be connected to the TriMas third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning October 28 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time through November 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial: (888) 203-1112 (Replay Passcode 5060586) or visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

