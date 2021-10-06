checkAd

Continuous IT Transformation the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 16:02  |  27   |   |   

Digital transformation programs are growing in line with the economic recovery, but large-scale projects have shifted to continuous transformation with agile budgeting and partners acting as co-creators, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Continuous transformation, with a shift in focus from “on time, on budget” to “flexibility in scope,” will be explored in detail at the ISG Digital Business Summit, held in-person November 3–4 at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar in Frisco, Texas.

Industry executives, including Brett Frazer, vice president of customer service for San Francisco-based subscription meal delivery service Sunbasket; Bryan Mjaanes, CIO of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company, and Preetpal Singh, vice president of intelligent business automation for Persistent Systems, will deliver keynote presentations.

“Continuous transformation introduces a new degree of complexity, but this agile approach means detailed, large-scale plans are no longer necessary to make things happen,” said Prashant Kelker, partner, ISG Digital Strategies and Solutions and host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. “Enterprises today are implementing and executing by learning from vendors and partners who themselves are learning from leading-edge clients.”

Additional speakers include Alexandria Smith, chief human resources officer of the City of Memphis; Mike Zill, CAO and CIO of Acadia Pharmaceuticals; Todd Tucker, general manager and vice president of standards, research and education for the Technology Business Management Council, and Jason Tucker, IT finance manager for Globe Life. They will be joined by ISG experts, who will explore how to continuously transform customer experience and leverage emerging technologies and platforms to improve enterprise agility, adaptability and resiliency.

Kelker said continuous transformation success will be measured across three dimensions: continuous business value, connected enterprise maturity and emerging technology at scale maturity.

Continuous business value is realized when the resources spent on technology correspond to quantifiable gains in business capabilities, he said. Connected enterprise maturity is the degree to which a business functions in a connected ecosystem, and emerging technology at scale maturity is the successful evolution of proofs of concept and pilots into large-scale, strategic rollouts, with structure, architecture and delivery.

“After the abrupt switch to remote work, some organizations achieved three years’ worth of e-commerce and supply chain transformation in less than a year,” Kelker said. “One of the silver linings of the past year is that CIOs were the heroes for businesses that made progress without negatively impacting daily operations.”

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Persistent Systems, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, Mindtree, Kyndryl and Wipro. CIOReview and CIOCoverage are media partners. Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Continuous IT Transformation the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit Digital transformation programs are growing in line with the economic recovery, but large-scale projects have shifted to continuous transformation with agile budgeting and partners acting as co-creators, say experts with Information Services Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrISG und EuroCloud Native initiieren Studie zum Cloud-Native-Markt in Deutschland
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CFOs Turn to Digital Finance and Accounting Service Providers for New Analytics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21ISG Offers New Advisory and Risk Management Service to Support Modern Slavery Reporting and Compliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to U.S. Public Sector
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore Next Wave of Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Pandemic Boosts U.S. Demand for Cloud Solutions as Companies Seek Greater Agility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Global SaaS Market Recovering from Pandemic Slump as Enterprises Renew Digital Initiatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Europäische Unternehmen suchen nach IoT-Anbietern mit großer geografischer Reichweite
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21U.S. Interest in IoT Remains High Amid Questions About 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Enterprises Worldwide Show Renewed Interest in IoT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten