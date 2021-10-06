checkAd

General Mills Takes College Football Pregame Celebrations to the Next Level This Season With College Campus Tailgate Nation Experiences

It’s college football season and all college football fans know the best part of the game is the tailgate – and the best part of the tailgate is the food! General Mills’ Tailgate Nation is here for the fans, bringing a pop-up tiny house experience, delicious food, interactive games, team-inspired décor and stellar prizes to four epic college football match-ups this fall. Each tiny house experience will be tailored to the home team at each location and feature custom recipes that are sure to win over every fan!

General Mills’ Tailgate Nation is here for all the fans, bringing recipes and entertaining ideas to wearetailgatenation.com that are perfect for the tailgater or homegater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tailgate Nation will be serving up tasty General Mills recipes at pop-up tailgate events at the following games this fall:

  • October 16 at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa (Purdue vs. Iowa)
  • October 23 at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Tennessee vs. Alabama)
  • November 13 at Penn State, State College, Pennsylvania (Michigan vs. Penn)
  • November 20 at Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio (Michigan State vs. Ohio)

Additional Tailgate Nation recipes are available on wearetailgatenation.com such as:

  • Game Day Muddy Buddies
  • Betty Crocker Cookie Cups
  • Frosted Fudge Brownie Footballs
  • Bring-the-Heat Buffalo Chicken

“General Mills is excited to bring all the flavors and excitement of a premium tailgating celebration with our Tailgate Nation ‘tiny house’ as the centerpiece of the experience at these schools,” says Stephanie Steidl, Commerce Manager, Big G Cereal and Dairy at General Mills. “Whether you are tailgating stadium-side or celebrating in the comfort of your own home, this season General Mills’ recipes from Chex, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Old El Paso, Nature Valley, and more on wearetailgatenation.com take the experience to the next level and make every gathering a celebration.”

The Pregame is the Best Part of the Game:

Attendees visiting the stadium-side tiny house experience can participate in “2 Minute Drill" contests twice an hour during the pregame tailgate where they’re challenged to a series of crazy contests and games for a chance to receive a $50 Fanatics gift card. 2 Minute Drill Challenges include Totino’s Tower, Chex Mix Cornhole, Old El Paso Taco Time Trial, Betty Crocker Brownie Decoration and more!

Tailgaters across four states can see who’s really “got game,” as Tailgate Nation ambassadors comb the crowds at each in-person event in search of the ultimate tailgate set-up. Winners will have a chance to receive an amazing Tailgate Nation/General Mills prize pack including a custom Tailgate Nation cooler, team jersey, $100 Fanatics gift card, General Mills product and other amazing swag.

In addition, attendees at the games who post on the Tailgate Nation social channels (Instagram: @wearetailgatenation and Twitter: @wearetailgatenation) could receive FREE premium tailgate snacks delivered by a remote control tailgate cooler right to their tailgate set-up! **Not available at the Oct. 16, University of Iowa game.

Football fans celebrating at home can find recipes and entertaining ideas for their next level homegating celebrations at wearetailgatenation.com. Check out easy and delicious recipes that are sure to win the day, including: Game Day Muddy Buddies, Betty Crocker Cookie Cups, Frosted Fudge Brownie Footballs, Bring-the-Heat Buffalo Chicken Mini Dip Bowls and Game Day Chex Mix. Fans who buy four or more participating General Mills products before 12/11/21 can text “TAILGATE” to 22639 and share a photo of their receipt to receive a $50 off code for fan gear at the ultimate sports apparel store, Fanatics.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

