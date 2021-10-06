TELUS and REACH Niagara launch new Mobile Health Clinic to provide healthcare to the homeless

NIAGARA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS and REACH Niagara (Regional Essential Access to Connected Health Niagara) announced a new partnership through TELUS’ innovative mobile Health for Good program that will bring primary care to the underserved people in the Niagara Region. On any given day, Niagara has 50,000+ individuals living below the low-income measure, who face barriers to accessing mental health, primary healthcare and social intervention services. The REACH Niagara Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped clinic on wheels that provides trauma-informed, primary medical treatments, mental health services, addiction support and COVID-19 screening directly to those who need it most.

“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnership with REACH Niagara, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations in the Niagara region by providing access to critical healthcare, social support, and COVID-19 screening,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, today’s expansion of our Health for Good program will enable us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”

The REACH Mobile Health Clinic will bring much needed healthcare services to the Niagara Region. With support from local Community Health Centres and family health team partners, it will also extend support for migrant agricultural workers in the area during the summer months, providing care at sites where they are known to meet.

This mobile, innovative care model and partnership between REACH and TELUS Health will also serve as practical Social Medicine training for McMaster University Family Medicine residents. This unique partnership offers medical students a glimpse into the skills, knowledge and attitudes they will need to care for marginalized people in their future careers. Family Medical Residents will also have the opportunity to work with an interdisciplinary team on the clinic, learning how to care for marginalized people, and how best to support them in their journey toward housing and health.