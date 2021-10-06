checkAd

TELUS and REACH Niagara launch new Mobile Health Clinic to provide healthcare to the homeless

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

The REACH Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped mobile van providing primary healthcare to marginalized communities in Niagara Region

NIAGARA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS and REACH Niagara (Regional Essential Access to Connected Health Niagara) announced a new partnership through TELUS’ innovative mobile Health for Good program that will bring primary care to the underserved people in the Niagara Region. On any given day, Niagara has 50,000+ individuals living below the low-income measure, who face barriers to accessing mental health, primary healthcare and social intervention services. The REACH Niagara Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped clinic on wheels that provides trauma-informed, primary medical treatments, mental health services, addiction support and COVID-19 screening directly to those who need it most.

“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnership with REACH Niagara, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations in the Niagara region by providing access to critical healthcare, social support, and COVID-19 screening,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, today’s expansion of our Health for Good program will enable us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”

The REACH Mobile Health Clinic will bring much needed healthcare services to the Niagara Region. With support from local Community Health Centres and family health team partners, it will also extend support for migrant agricultural workers in the area during the summer months, providing care at sites where they are known to meet.

This mobile, innovative care model and partnership between REACH and TELUS Health will also serve as practical Social Medicine training for McMaster University Family Medicine residents. This unique partnership offers medical students a glimpse into the skills, knowledge and attitudes they will need to care for marginalized people in their future careers. Family Medical Residents will also have the opportunity to work with an interdisciplinary team on the clinic, learning how to care for marginalized people, and how best to support them in their journey toward housing and health.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS and REACH Niagara launch new Mobile Health Clinic to provide healthcare to the homeless The REACH Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped mobile van providing primary healthcare to marginalized communities in Niagara RegionNIAGARA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, TELUS and REACH Niagara …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...