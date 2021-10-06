checkAd

Mkango Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held in Toronto today.

All business put forth at the Meeting was approved by shareholders of the Company, including:

  • approval of the previously announced acquisition on 5 August 2021 by Mkango of Talaxis’ 49% interest in Lancaster Exploration Limited, which owns the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi, and Talaxis’ 24.5% interest in Maginito Limited (“Maginito”), which holds a 25% interest in rare earth magnet recycler HyProMag Limited (“HyProMag”), for 54,166,666 common shares in Mkango (the “Acquisition”);
  • approval of the investments by and issuance of 2,916,666 shares to Mr. Derek Linfield, Director of the Company, and 1,666,666 shares to Resource Early Stage Opportunities Company (“RESOC”) pursuant to the previously announced placing on 5 August 2021 (together, the “Subscription Shares”);
  • the re-election of Derek Linfield, William Dawes, Alexander Lemon, Susan Muir and Shaun Treacy as Directors of the Company;
  • the election of Stephen Motteram as a Director of the Company (subject to closing of the Acquisition and to completion of a normal due diligence exercise by the Company's nominated adviser);
  • appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company and authorising the Directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • approval of the Company’s amended stock option plan, the Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) plan and the Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, full details of which are set out in this circular: Mkango Final 2021 Notice_Circular (002).pdf

Completion of the Acquisition and the issuances of the Subscription Shares to Mr. Derek Linfield and RESOC are expected to occur prior to the end of October 2021. A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No . 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

