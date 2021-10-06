Dassault Systèmes disclosure of trading in own shares
Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 6, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 30 to October 1, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|278 513
|45,6740
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|96 380
|45,6652
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|26 100
|45,6678
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Oct-21
|FR0014003TT8
|354 000
|44,9420
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Oct-21
|FR0014003TT8
|116 000
|44,9628
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Oct-21
|FR0014003TT8
|30 000
|44,9624
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
Attachment
0 Kommentare