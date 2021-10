Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 16:14 | | 37 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 16:14 | (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss may see a boost in demand for formal wear as American and European workers return to offices, Bank of America analysts said.But this pent-up demand could hit in Q3 and then be short-lived, BofA said, maintaining a neutral stance … (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss may see a boost in demand for formal wear as American and European workers return to offices, Bank of America analysts said.But this pent-up demand could hit in Q3 and then be short-lived, BofA said, maintaining a neutral stance … (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss may see a boost in demand for formal wear as American and European workers return to offices, Bank of America analysts said.

But this pent-up demand could hit in Q3 and then be short-lived, BofA said, maintaining a neutral stance on Hugo Boss

Meanwhile, visibility on the chances of success for the company's strategic plan remains low, BofA said

Meanwhile, visibility on the chances of success for the company's strategic plan remains low, BofA said

Price target raised to EUR 57 from EUR 54



