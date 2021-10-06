Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss may see a boost in demand for formal wear as American and European workers return to offices, Bank of America analysts said.
- But this pent-up demand could hit in Q3 and then be short-lived, BofA said, maintaining a neutral stance on Hugo Boss
- Meanwhile, visibility on the chances of success for the company's strategic plan remains low, BofA said
- Price target raised to EUR 57 from EUR 54
